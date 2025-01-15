Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to former Edinburgh Lady Provost Janis Milligan, who has died, aged 73.

Married to former Lord Provost Eric Milligan for 50 years, she combined accompanying him on civic duties with her own full-time job.

And the couple spent 13 years in the top civic roles in the Capital - six when Mr Milligan was Convener of the old Lothian Regional Council and then seven years when he served two terms as Lord Provost.

Lord and Lady Provost Eric and Janis Milligan at the party to celebrate the grand opening of Ocean Terminal. Picture: Justin Spittle | TSPL

Ms Milligan, as keen a Labour activist as her husband, worked for various law firms at the same time.

Depute Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron, a friend of the Milligans, said: "First and always, Janis Milligan was a much loved, and loving, devoted wife and steadfast support to her beloved Eric.

"And as Lady Provost, Janis fulfilled her role with energy, dedication and pride.

"As our Lady and Lord Provost Janis and Eric represented the City of Edinburgh with flair, with fun, and above all, with distinction serving an incredible two terms.

"Our thoughts are with Eric and Janis's family and friends at this saddest of times."

Ms Milligan was born and brought up in Leith. The couple met at the Casablanca beat club in 1970 and married four years later.

They had many common interests, including a shared love of jazz and Frank Sinatra, and enjoyed holidays to America.

Mr Milligan served as a councillor for 43 years before standing down in 2017. He was Convener of Lothian Region, 1990-96, and Lord Provost of Edinburgh, 1996-2003.

Ms Milligan was taken ill early in the new year and died on Sunday, January 12, after a short stay in hospital.

The funeral will be at Mortonhall crematorium on Tuesday, January 28 at 3pm.