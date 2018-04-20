Edinburgh Gin launch new drink to celebrate history of Botanics

The fruits of the city’s iconic botanic gardens and a multi-award-winning distillery have come together to create a new gin that celebrates the history of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Gin 1670 is made using rare and exotic botanicals grown and handpicked in the city’s most famous garden and is the first time Edinburgh Gin has produced a gin not only distilled in the Capital but one that uses ingredients that have been grown and picked in the city.

It is named in honour of the year that the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh was founded, almost 350 years ago.

The partnership saw Edinburgh Gin’s head distiller, David Wilkinson, work closely with botanist, Dr Greg Kenicer, over more than 12 months to carefully craft this tailor-made gin.

Mr Wilkinson, said: “Innovation and excellence is in our DNA.

“Having a world centre of excellence for botany on our doorstep made for a great natural partnership that enabled us to experiment with a range of handpicked botanicals to create an enticingly aromatic gin with lively herbaceous – almost floral – notes with added peppery spice.

“At Edinburgh Gin we are constantly striving to create a range of classic gins with a modern twist.

“Working so closely with Dr Kenicer, and to be given access to such a wealth of unique plants, provided a great opportunity to create something truly special.”

A mix of 14 native and exotic plants were chosen, inspired by the botanicals present in the garden – from its origin as a medicinal physic garden in 1670 to the present day’s research and conservation work.

Six species were handpicked from RBGE’s collection of over 13,000 species of plants from around the world.

The unique gin, that includes fennel and sweet cicely, alongside exotic plants such as Piper Leaf, Tasmannia Lanceolata Leaf and Tasmanian Mountain Pepper.

Botanist Dr Greg Kenicer said: “This partnership allowed me to see first-hand the integrity and passion that goes into making Edinburgh Gin.

“It has been a natural fit for the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh to align itself with one of the UK’s leading gin brands with its home in Edinburgh. This is a unique partnership and a first for the Botanics.

“It gives the team at the Botanics a real sense of pride to think that the Edinburgh Gin 1670 has been inspired by the very first physic garden created by Robert Sibbald and Andrew Balfour in 1670.”

The distillers recommend the new Edinburgh Gin 1670 is best enjoyed in a classic G&T garnished with a basil leaf.