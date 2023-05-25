An Edinburgh mother has criticised a driver’s actions after a young girl suffered a head injury on a Lothian Bus.

The mum claims the driver accelerated sharply, causing her daughter to fall and cut her head – and refused to call an ambulance or take them to hospital afterwards. Full-time mum Czingely Julianna Katalin and her five-year-old daughter Lora boarded the Number 30 bus near the Peacocktail Close stop at around 11.20am on Sunday, May 21.

But, before they could sit down, the driver accelerated, which the mum says caused Lora to fall and bump her head off a sharp metal step. Lora suffered a head wound and quickly began bleeding. Czingely said: “It was very bloody. She was crying so loud in panic.”

Lora, 5, was left bleeding, after she fell and hit her head on a Lothian Bus in Edinburgh.

The mother claims she asked the driver to call an ambulance or a cab “multiple times”. But, the 36-year-old said: “He just denied. The only help from his part was a dirty used hat to put on the wound because of the blood”. Instead, Czingley was forced to get on another bus to take her child to hospital. Lora has now been treated at hospital, but her mum says she is still “very upset”. The five-year-old will be unable to go to school, due to doctor’s orders to rest following the head injury. However, the full-time mum said Lora’s injuries could have been “so much worse”.

Czingely has reported the driver to Lothian Buses, and said: “He caused the accident. He ignored us and denied to help or call an ambulance”. Lothian Buses has been contacted for comment.

