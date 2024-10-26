Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh go-karting centre has announced a £1.5 million upgrade, including a new multi-level race track and a new fleet of electric high-performance karts.

Xtreme Karting said the new multi-level track featuring banked corners and a corkscrew decent - the only one of its kind in the UK - was now under construction, adding over 150 metres of adrenaline-packed race track to what is already Scotland’s largest indoor karting centre at Newbridge.

Xtreme Karting say work has started on building the multi-level race track at Newbridge | supplied

And to go with the new track there’s a brand new fleet of Rimo Sinus karts, which the company says will introduce “a new era of electric performance to karting in the Edinburgh area”. It says the new karts are specially tuned for optimum handling and performance, and will provide “the ultimate adrenaline rush” on the new multi-level track for ages 12 and over.

The centre will now have the capacity for up to 20 karts on track racing together. Xtreme Karting says it has a range of options suitable for families, groups of friends or stag / hen parties looking for an action-packed competitive day out, or businesses seeking a team-building experience.

They also have a complimentary urban laser tag combat activity and Game Over Escape experiences on the site.

Xtreme Karting managing director Barrie Henderson said “We can’t wait to introduce a new standard of karting experience to Scotland, with an exciting new multi-level track packed with exciting and challenging features and new state of the art hi-performance electric karts.

“We were the first to achieve the 5 star Visit Scotland visitor attraction rating for karting in Scotland, and continue to lead the way in delivering thrills for our customers. The karting centre caters for a wide range of customers, and with our combat laser tag and escape experiences we can provide the ultimate day out for thrill seekers.”

Xtreme Karting is a locally-owned business, first opening in Falkirk in 2004 and then at the Edinburgh centre in 2012, currently employing 45 people across both sites, but with five new jobs to be created.