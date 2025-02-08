Edinburgh GP crisis sees patients directed to appointments at hospital instead

Family doctors in Edinburgh and the Lothians are so overworked and understaffed that they are having to tell patients to seek an out-of-hours GP appointment at hospital instead.

One parent said he had recently tried to get an appointment for his sick daughter with their GP but was told by the practice there were none available and the best option was to tough it out for a few hours then ring NHS24 for a GP out-of-hours appointment at hospital.

The parent, who asked not to be named, said: "We were told bluntly the usual GP practice did not have any doctor cover to see our child, and that we’d need to pursue out of hours if we wanted to see someone.

“We managed to do that through NHS24, and got an appointment over the weekend. It wasn’t serious enough to wait hours in the Sick Kids A&E, but similarly it was something that needed to be checked by a professional.

“The service at hospital was excellent, but it only really suited us as we live close and have a car to easily travel there.”

Figures obtained under Freedom of Information legislation show a big increase in the number of people attending out-of-hours GP appointments at hospitals in the Lothians over the past five years

From 28,793 attendances in 2020/21, the number rose to 51,203 in 2021/22; 56,794 in 2022/23; and 71,438 in 2023/24.

Lothian Tory MSP MIles Briggs said: “I know from speaking to constituents that they find it easier trekking out to hospital for an appointment than seeing their local GP round the corner.

“The situation is a complete nightmare across the city, and these figures back that up.

“And while the service at hospital may be good, it’s hardly a sustainable and fair system, especially for those who don’t live near hospital or can’t easily travel there.

“This is just the latest development exposing the shambolic nature of GP provision across Edinburgh.

“The SNP has been in sole charge of the health service for almost 18 years – it must take responsibility for this farcical and completely unacceptable situation.

"GPs themselves are really up against it and in an ideal world would want to see their own patients rather than having them go elsewhere. The doctors need a solution to this as badly as anyone."

Jenny Long, director of primary care at NHS Lothian, said: “GP practices operate as individual businesses which manage their own processes, including appointment systems. Like other healthcare services across Scotland, GP practices are facing significant pressures, but staff work hard to ensure that the majority of patients continue to be able to access care in the right place at the right time.

“Demand for our GP out of hours service, which is delivered across five bases in Lothian, has remained stable over many years. This important service provides vital out-of-hours care for patients, whilst also helping to minimise inappropriate presentations at our Emergency Departments.”