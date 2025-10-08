A city centre pub in the shadows of Edinburgh Castle has had a roof terrace extension and new bar approved, despite four objections from locals.

Cold Town House at 4-6 Grassmarket applied in July for planning permission for a roof terrace extension and new bar installation, with the plans now approved by the council’s planning department.

The proposal aims to introduce a “modest, purpose-built bar structure to improve the functionality of the terrace, enhance bar workspace, and provide a safer, more comfortable environment for staff and visitors”.

Cold Town House in Edinburgh's Grassmarket is famed for its breathtaking views. | Cold Town House

The design responds to the building’s historic character and urban context, using lightweight, reversible construction and materials that complement the existing rooftop fabric while remaining “visually subordinate”.

The applicant said this intervention “avoids impact on principal elevations or historic interiors, maintains key townscape views, and supports the ongoing, sustainable use of the listed building by addressing operational needs”.

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposed bar would be acceptable in terms of materials, positioning and setting.

“The roof alterations would represent a minor amendment to the previously consented scheme.

“The new design option of the retractable pergola would use smaller transparent screens on a less conspicuous structure. The proposed pergola would not have a detrimental impact on the historical architectural features and will not adversely impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building.

“The existing roof design is modern, albeit less distinctive in its relationship to the host property. The addition of the proposal would allow for clear definition between 'old and new'.

“The proposed changes represent acceptable alterations to the building. The roof plans of the adjacent buildings are also of a modern design and the proposal would be congruous to this characteristic. By virtue of their size, location and suitable materials, the works would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“It would not have an unacceptable impact on amenity. There are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

The roof terrace at Cold Town House in the Grassmarket, which will now be extended.

Five letters of representation were received for this application from local residents. Four in objection to the scheme, and one neither in objection nor support.

Concerns raised included the impact on neighbouring amenity and a lack of drawings of the proposals. Although a council officer commented that there was sufficient information provided to assess the proposals.

One objector, local resident, Michael Lister, said: “I wish to object to this application on the grounds that this proposed development will have a considerable adverse impact on the appearance of the Old Town which is in the heart of a World Heritage site, and will change the character of this listed building in an area which has for too many years been subject to over-tourism.

“Equally important are the considerations of additional noise and disturbance that will be suffered by those who live in what is essentially a residential area.

“There is the also the question of further over-provision of licensed premises in an area already over-saturated with such premises.”

The property is a former church in a mild Gothic style built in 1884, which has been in secular use for many years and is currently used as a public house. It sits with a dramatic backdrop of the Castle Rock and Edinburgh Castle as seen from the west end of the Grassmarket and as such forms part of one of the city's most iconic views of the castle.

The applicant now has three years to carry out the approved changes at Cold Town House, with a condition that all music and vocals, amplified or otherwise, shall be “so controlled as to be inaudible within any noise-sensitive premises”.

