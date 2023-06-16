One person was taken to hospital after a cyclist and a car collided on a road in Edinburgh.

Officers were alerted to the crash on Gyle Avenue, near the Gyle roundabout, at around 8.35am on Friday, June 16. Emergency services, including police and paramedics, descended on the scene. One person was taken to hospital by ambulance. Their current condition is unknown. Traffic was slow in the area, but has now returned to normal following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers assisted with this crash on Gyle Avenue, Edinburgh around 8.35am this morning involving a cyclist and a car.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow. A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 0829hrs this morning to attend a road traffic collision on Gyle Avenue. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene, and the patient was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”