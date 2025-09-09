One of Edinburgh’s Halfords stores is set to close this week, despite the company making ‘efforts to retain the location.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halfords at Hermiston Gait Retail Park is due to close on September 12 but the popular retailer has emphasised the emphasised ‘we’re still local’ with two remaining stores in Seafield and Straiton.

The company, which operates around 373 Halfords retail stores across the UK, said it is ‘committed to supporting our colleagues through this process and will be exploring opportunities at alternative locations wherever possible.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halfords at Hermiston Gait Retail Park in Edinburgh is expected to close this week | Google Maps

A Halfords spokesperson said: “We can confirm our Halfords Edinburgh Hermiston store will be permanently closing in mid-September 2025. The store is closing as a result of the landlord serving notice to quit and choosing to bring a new tenant to the retail park, despite our efforts to retain the location.

“We’d like to thank all our customers for their support of the Halfords Edinburgh Hermiston store and look forward to welcoming them at our nearby Halfords stores — Edinburgh Straiton, a 13-minute drive (7.6 miles) away, and Livingston, a 21-minute drive (12.8 miles) away.

“Halfords has been supporting motorists and cyclists for over 130 years, and we continue to invest in our estate across the country to give customers a more connected, seamless and interactive experience, making it simpler than ever to look after their motoring needs.”