Edinburgh's health and social care body is under pressure to rethink plans to cut hospice funding in the Capital after comments from First Minister John Swinney.

Hospices claim the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership (EHSCP) reversed a promised 3 per cent inflationary uplift in their funding after the Scottish Government announced an additional £5 million for the sector to help hospices address workforce pressures.

When the issue was raised by Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs at First Minister's Questions on Thursday, Mr Swinney said: "I do not approve of giving with one hand and taking away with the other.

"If the Government gave a commitment to the hospice sector that was merited and necessary - which it was - that should not be used by other organisations as an excuse to take away funding at local level. That really is just not on.

"Let me take that issue away. I am very sympathetic to the point that Mr Briggs makes to me and I will try to establish what the situation is."

He also said one of Edinburgh's hospices was close to his heart. "St Columba’s hospice is particularly precious to me because my dear and beloved late mother was a volunteer there for many years."

Mr Briggs welcomed the First Minister’s “constructive” response. He said: “I’m waiting to see whether or not that triggers them to put the money back.”

He said he understood Mr Swinney was writing to the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (IJB), which runs the EHSCP, underlining what he had said in the chamber.

Mr Briggs added: “The IJB is in severe financial difficulty - I’m not pretending otherwise - but that’s a separate issue from not fulfilling what they have promised to the hospices.”

The Scottish Government announced in July its intention to give £5 million to help with the recruitment and retention of skilled staff and the provision of sustainable services in the hospice sector.

Then the EHSCP decided to reverse the 3 per cent increase in funding, to cover inflation, which it had committed to earlier in the year.

St Columba’s Hospice Care and Marie Curie Edinburgh warned that essential palliative end-of-life services were now at serious risk due to the EHSCP decision.

They argued the £5 million government funding was solely intended to support hospices with the recruitment and retention of skilled staff during a time of extreme pressure, not to replace existing funding agreements.

Jackie Stone, CEO, St Columba’s Hospice Care, said: “Hospices are being pushed to make very difficult decisions that may impact on our patients and families. This reversal sends a devastating message to our staff and to the families we care for that fair pay and essential services are negotiable. They are not.

“We urge the Scottish Government and local partnerships to act now before we are forced to withdraw services that thousands of people across Edinburgh and the Lothians rely on every year.”

EHSCP chief officer Christine Laverty said: “We highly value the essential contribution that both St Columba’s Hospice Care and Marie Curie make in delivering high-quality specialist palliative and end-of-life care across Lothian.

“We are currently facing significant financial challenges, and we have to ensure that all funding decisions we make are both justified and sustainable. In this case, the additional £5 million allocated by the Scottish Government was specifically intended to support hospices with urgent workforce challenges. We must therefore be careful not to duplicate funding for similar cost pressures.

“We remain firmly committed to working collaboratively to support the sustainability and effectiveness of hospice services across Lothian, giving people comfort and dignity while receiving palliative and end-of-life care.”