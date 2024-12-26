Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Waiting times for calls to NHS 24 to be answered are "skyrocketing", Sottish Conservaties have claimed, with a wait of more than four hours recorded in one case.

Freedom of information data showed a wait of four hours, four minutes and 24 seconds took place in September this year - including time spent in the virtual queue.

This was longer than the wait one caller experienced in July, which lasted for four hours and 30 seconds.

First Minister John Swinney with Patrick Rafferty Assistant Director of Nursing NHS24 and Julie Lindsay Clinical Service Manager NHS24, during his visit to NHS 24 call centre in Dundee | PA

In 2023, the average wait to speak to an operator was around 12 minutes. However this rose to 21 minutes in 2024 up to the end of October.

First Minister John Swinney visited an NHS 24 call centre in Dundee on Monday to see its preparations for the festive period and encouraged Scots to seek help online if possible, noting that NHS 24 data shows that a quarter of calls to 111 could be dealt with online.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: "The SNP's neglect of our health service over the last 17 years means waiting times to be connected to NHS 24 are skyrocketing.

"Chronic mismanagement from successive SNP health secretaries means average waiting times for those desperate for help have now hit over 20 minutes.

"One shocking case saw a Scot having to hang on for over four hours, while over 100,000 patients abandoned their calls altogether.

"The increase in waiting times for NHS 24 is mirrored across our health service under the SNP. A&E waiting times are worsening by the day, delayed discharge figures have reached an all-time high, and cancer waiting time targets have not been met for over a decade.

"Neil Gray must focus on fixing the systemic issues in our health service so more funding can be spent on the front line where it will make the most difference to patients."

In response, NHS 24 said: "From August 2023 onwards patients on some pathways have the option of joining a virtual queue, where the patient can hang up and will receive a call from NHS 24 when their place in the respective queue has reached a call taker.

"For discontinued calls NHS 24 would point out that a proportion of callers are encouraged to seek assistance elsewhere given that 111 is not the most appropriate service for them at that time."

The Scottish Government said NHS 24 had an online service as well as the phone line.

Health Secretary Mr Gray said: "I'm very grateful to our hard-working NHS 24 staff who will continue to handle calls, 24 hours a day, throughout a busy festive period.

"There are several NHS 24 digital options that offer clinically assured health advice, and callers have the option to use the NHS 24 callback service during busier periods.

"NHS 24 is committed to improving call waiting times, especially during peak periods when demand is high.

"We continue to support and invest in the service, which now has a record number of call handlers to support with inevitable increases in demand over the winter period."