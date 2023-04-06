The helicopters were seen flying through the skies above Edinburgh at around 11.30am on Wednesday. A resident who spotted the aircraft from the city centre said: “Three helicopters that appeared to be military flew low over the centre of Edinburgh in close formation. I spotted them out of my office window flying roughly over the Royal Mile, heading east at speed.” According to flight tracking website ADSB Exchange, the Army Wildcat Mk1 helicopters took off in the Kirkcaldy area of Fife, and flew through Edinburgh before landing near East Lothian. Locals also spotted the convoy in skies above the Cramond and Granton areas of the Capital.