Edinburgh helicopters: Convoy of military helicopters seen flying above Edinburgh and Fife

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:51 BST

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a convoy of military helicopters which flew over Edinburgh this week.

The helicopters were seen flying through the skies above Edinburgh at around 11.30am on Wednesday. A resident who spotted the aircraft from the city centre said: “Three helicopters that appeared to be military flew low over the centre of Edinburgh in close formation. I spotted them out of my office window flying roughly over the Royal Mile, heading east at speed.” According to flight tracking website ADSB Exchange, the Army Wildcat Mk1 helicopters took off in the Kirkcaldy area of Fife, and flew through Edinburgh before landing near East Lothian. Locals also spotted the convoy in skies above the Cramond and Granton areas of the Capital.

An British Army Spokesperson said: "The sightings of Army Aviation over Dundee and Edinburgh were part of routine training and currency activities.”

One Edinburgh local spotted the army helicopters flying above Granton Pier. (Photo credit: Helen Milburn)One Edinburgh local spotted the army helicopters flying above Granton Pier. (Photo credit: Helen Milburn)
