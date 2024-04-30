Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A path at Bruntsfield Links has been named after Edinburgh Olympian Eric Liddell to celebrate the centenary of his record-breaking gold medal win.

Care charity the Eric Liddell Community, based at Holy Corner in Morningside, said the move was part of The Eric Liddell 100, a campaign initiated by the charity to commemorate the remarkable life, sporting achievements, and community service of the iconic Scottish figure, whose story was immortalised in the film Chariots of Fire.

Morningside councillor Marie-Clair Munro and rugby star Darcy Graham are joined by children at Bruntsfield Links for the unveiling ceremony.

And they said Eric Liddell Way would allow locals to walk in Eric Liddell’s footsteps along the path he would have used when walking to work, to church, and back to his home.

At the 1924 Paris Olympics, Liddell, a sprinter, rugby player and Christian missionary, famously refused to run in the heats for his favoured 100 metres event because they were held on a Sunday and instead ran in the 400 metres and won. The name plate for the path was unveiled by Scottish rugby star Darcy Graham at a special community event which also included a performance by the George Watson’s College pipe band, 100m and 400m races and small-sided rugby games, as well as free ice cream from S Luca’s 101-year-old Rolls-Royce.

Darcy Graham: said: “It was an honour to come along and be a part of an amazing event, getting to unveil ‘The Eric Liddell Way’. Eric is one of Scotland’s sporting greats, and it is important that we do our best to share his story and recognise his legacy.”

Morningside Conservative councillor Marie-Clair Munro spearheaded the path naming move. She said: “We knew that something special had to be done to commemorate the incredible achievements of Eric Liddell in such a historic year, and we wanted to bring together the local community in doing so. The path being named ‘The Eric Liddell Way’ signifies a community effort to appreciate the achievements of Eric Liddell, build on his legacy, and showcase the values that he is still remembered by to this day.”

