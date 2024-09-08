Organisers behind Edinburgh’s Hidden Door Festival have announced they will transform a former paper factory into a pop-up arts venue.

The 15.5-acre site in Maybury Quarter will host live music, visual art and performances in spring 2025 across the factory floors, warehouses, offices and outhouses. A special launch party to give audiences a preview of some of the extraordinary spaces within the space will take place on November 22 and 23 this year.

Tickets for the November event are now on sale with further details expected to be released next month. As with previous Hidden Door events there will be free access during the day on Saturday, November 23.

The property has been empty since former residents Saica Paper relocated to a purpose-built facility in Livingston more than two years ago. Regeneration specialists Summix Capital are now developing proposals for the future of the site and have offered Hidden Door access until the end of 2025.

Hazel Johnson, festival director of Hidden Door, said: “Every new venue we take on presents unique opportunities and challenges, and this vast space is no different. We can’t wait to start work transforming the towering buildings, acres of warehouses - and in true Hidden Door style - all the nooks and crannies into one of our most ambitious arts venues yet.

“The Paper Factory will provide a base for Hidden Door to work with artists on site specific performance and art, commission new work and take huge steps towards our sustainability goals with workshops, studios and more.”

She added: “Our venue launch party in November will provide a sneak peek into what we have in store – we look forward to welcoming you to the Paper Factory!”

Stuart Black, development director for Summix Capital, said: “We are proud to be part of Hidden Door’s story by making this unique space available to them and the creative community they have built.

“Our vision is for Maybury Quarter Edinburgh to be one of the most exciting and best-connected development sites in Scotland. We’re really excited to see what Hidden Door’s artists can do with the space this autumn and throughout 2025.”