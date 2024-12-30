Edinburgh Hogmanay events cancelled as high winds batter city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Severe weather has seen the cancellation of Edinburgh’s outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration - including the Hogmanay Street Party.

Organisers say that high winds and inclement weather in the capital’s city centre mean that outdoor events scheduled for tonight (30 December) and tomorrow (31 December), will be unable to proceeed on the grounds of public safety - including the Hogmanay concert by Texas.

The cancellation includes tonight's Night Afore Disco Party in West Princes Street Gardens, and on the 31 December, the Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party, Concert in the Gardens, and the Midnight Fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

Stock photo of revellers packing into Edinburgh city centre for the Hogmanay Street Party | Getty Images

Tens of thousands were estimated to be set to attend the annual street party - which was last cancelled due to weather in 2006.

An Edinburgh’s Hogmanay spokesperson said: “We have unfortunately been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions. Therefore, for safety reasons we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.

“We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all hoping to celebrate Hogmanay in Edinburgh and that people travel from around the world to be here at the Home of Hogmanay. Customer Service from point of purchase will be in touch with ticketholders directly with further instructions regarding refunds in due course.”

All indoor events are scheduled to take place as planned throughout the festival - these include tonight’s performance of Swamplesque at Assembly Hall, the sold-out Idlewild concert at the Assembly Rooms, and on the Tuesday, 31 December, the Bairns New Year Revels and New Year Revels at the Assembly Rooms, and sold-out Candlelit Concert at St. Giles' Cathedral.

There will be no concert in the gardens this Hogmanay, after Pulp headlined last year. | Roberto Ricciuti

New Year’s Day events such as First Footin' and Sprogmanay are also scheduled to go ahead as planned.

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Jane Meagher, said: “I know that, like me, many people will be very disappointed. This decision was not taken lightly, however with the ongoing adverse weather condition, public safety must be our number one priority.

“You’ll see from the programme that there are lots of exciting indoor events taking place. For those coming along to them – I know you’re in for a treat and will have a great time. Please make sure you stay up-to-date with the weather and transport on social media.”

A Police Scotland statement says that in the interest of public safety, they support the decision to cancel the events.

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Police Scotland Gold Commander for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “Cancelling such an event is a difficult decision for the organisers, but public safety takes priority, so we fully support this decision.”

Earlier this week, the popular torchlight procession was cancelled after severe weather caused concerns.