Hundreds of Edinburgh holidaymakers have had their trips called off at the last minute after EasyJet cancelled a spate of flights.

The budget airline axed a spate of flights yesterday - just as Scots schools broke up for the summer.

Both Edinburgh and Glasgow airports were affected by the cancellations, with a flight to Naples and several to London among those scrapped in the Capital.

EasyJet also cancelled flights coming into the Capital from holiday destinations including Crete and Dubrovnik.

Sarah Machete saw a flight to Naples for her wedding cancelled and took to social media to question the airline.

She said: “So…was just about to leave for the airport for our flight to Naples for our wedding & got a message from @easyJet to say our flight has been cancelled. @easyJet response…. Your only option is the flight on Saturday! Zero ***** given by their customer service.”

Twitter user Katie said: “Thanks a lot @easyJet - flight from Dubrovnik to Edinburgh tonight was delayed but we were told to turn up on time anyway - even though it was going to arrive in edi at 3AM!! Once we’re through security - bags checked in - it gets cancelled.

“No explanation provided? And no @easyJet representative in the airport to help or explain.

“We were told to use the app to rebook ourselves and select accommodation. Only to find out next flight home is SATURDAY (which doesn’t have enough room for us all).

“And then we find out there were no accommodation options provided by @easyJet for us to book due to ‘no availability’.

“A plane full of people left stranded at the height of the holiday season with no accommodation for two nights and no help. Not sure that this counts as ‘providing a great service to and from Europe’s airports’???”

Lisa Turadh added: “Very disappointed in the handling of cancelled flight EZY3224 from Crete to Edinburgh tonight, first it was delayed then cancelled.

“Party of 9 stranded, no info, no hotel, no advice, no food or drink vouchers, no one at the desk!! Will be expecting full compensation.”

An EasyJet spokeswoman apologised for the cancellations and said they were down to ‘air traffic control restrictions’.

She said: “We are sorry that the impact of weather related ATC restrictions across the network, meant that some aircraft were out of position and as a result some flights to and from Edinburgh and Glasgow were unable to operate yesterday.

“We did all possible to minimise the impact on our customers and provided those on cancelled flights with options to rebook or receive a refund, as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required.