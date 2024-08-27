Edinburgh homes: Craigiehall Meadows will see 78 homes completely renovated in former army barracks

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 17:34 BST
New images of a future housing development at a former Edinburgh army barracks have been revealed. 

Craigiehall Meadows will see 78 homes renovated, with the site offering a mix of detached and semi-detached properties all with modern finishes and amenities.

The exciting new development is set within Craigiehall Barracks - the former British Army’s Scottish headquarters in the west of the city. The new CGI images illustrate how the homes and public space at Craigiehall Meadows will look on completion, showcasing the development’s large plots and abundance of greenery across the tree-lined site.

Craigiehall Meadows is set in an expansive, tree-lined location linking the River Almond with the 800-acre Dalmeny Estate. It is next to Edinburgh’s prime neighbourhoods of Barnton, Cramond and CammoCraigiehall Meadows is set in an expansive, tree-lined location linking the River Almond with the 800-acre Dalmeny Estate. It is next to Edinburgh’s prime neighbourhoods of Barnton, Cramond and Cammo
Craigiehall Meadows is set in an expansive, tree-lined location linking the River Almond with the 800-acre Dalmeny Estate. It is next to Edinburgh’s prime neighbourhoods of Barnton, Cramond and Cammo | Craigiehall Meadows

Tzana Webster, head of estate agency Ralph Sayer, which is overseeing the sale of the site, said there has been a high interest in the new development.

Ms Webster said: “My first impression on seeing the CGIs was - wow. These are going to become exceptional homes with large front and back gardens, which is rare across Edinburgh – especially compared to new build developments on the market.

“This will be a perfect base for those who want the outdoors life but within easy reach of the city and it’s great to show those interested, whether buyers or people with a connection to the location, what is coming down the line.”

She added: “Interest has been high, including from people who used to live here while it served families from the armed forces. This is an amazing location, and a lot of people have a connection with it.”

Enabling works are now underway, with 2,3,4 and 5-bedroom homes becoming available to the market during the refurbishment processEnabling works are now underway, with 2,3,4 and 5-bedroom homes becoming available to the market during the refurbishment process
Enabling works are now underway, with 2,3,4 and 5-bedroom homes becoming available to the market during the refurbishment process | Craigiehall Meadows

The history of Craigiehall dates to the 17th century when it existed as a country house and estate before it was requisitioned by the Armed Forces in 1939.

It became the Scottish Army HQ in 1951 and operated as the Craigiehall camp from 1955, housing notable regiments until the base was announced for closure in 2011 as part of the Defence Basing Review.

For more information you can visit the Craigiehall Meadows website.

