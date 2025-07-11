More then 18 kilometres of tartan will be on display this weekend as the UK Pipe Band Championships get underway near Edinburgh this weekend.

Taking place for the first time at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Saturday’s event will showcase musical talent and cultural heritage – all presented in a fun day out.

With performances, workshops and world-class bands, it promises to be a spectacular day of piping, drumming and traditional Scottish music, brought to life by more than 900 bagpipers, 326 snare drummers, 234 tenor drummers and 62 bass drummers using 1244 drumsticks.

1,556 pipers and drummers of all ages will be taking part in the competition. | Ian Georgeson Photography

The competition itself will feature musicians of all ages in 62 competing bands, including the PLC Pipe Band from Melbourne who have travelled more than 10,000 miles to take part. The family-friendly event – free to under-fives – is expected to attract around 7500 spectators, with food and drink available throughout the day.

Mark Currie, director of venue, Royal Highland Centre, said, “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association on this prestigious event for the first time.

“From the first march to the final flourish, this event brings together incredible talent, proud tradition, and an unbeatable atmosphere for audiences of all ages.

“Royal Highland Centre has always been dedicated to providing a platform to homegrown organisations, like the RSPBA [Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association] for example, and so we couldn’t be prouder to be hosting their UK Championships.”

Colin Mulhern, RSPBA chief executive, said: “The UK Pipe Band Championships are a true celebration of musical excellence, tradition and community spirit. Every year we are proud to welcome some of the best pipe bands from across the country and beyond, and this year we are very much looking forward to being in our new venue, the Royal Highland Centre. It’s an unforgettable day of powerful performances, vibrant culture and world-class talent.”

Dogs are welcome and car parking is available, but those travelling locally are advised to take the tram or the dedicated 98 Lothian Bus service.