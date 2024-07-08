Edinburgh house goes ablaze in early hours of morning as firefighters rush to scene

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 8th Jul 2024, 13:00 BST
A fire in an Edinburgh home was extinguished in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to Oxgangs Avenue just before 1am after a house went ablaze.

Three fire appliances were dispatched to the scene and the blaze was out by 1.33am.

In the meantime, Lothian Buses was forced to divert the number 16 route due to the emergency response.

Emergency services rushed to a house fire on Oxgangs Avenue | Google

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We attended Oxgangs Avenue. We got a call at 12.51am.

“We had three appliances on scene. The stop message was at 1.33am. There are no injures that we’ve been made aware of.”

