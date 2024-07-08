Edinburgh house goes ablaze in early hours of morning as firefighters rush to scene
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A fire in an Edinburgh home was extinguished in the early hours of this morning.
Firefighters were called to Oxgangs Avenue just before 1am after a house went ablaze.
Three fire appliances were dispatched to the scene and the blaze was out by 1.33am.
In the meantime, Lothian Buses was forced to divert the number 16 route due to the emergency response.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We attended Oxgangs Avenue. We got a call at 12.51am.
“We had three appliances on scene. The stop message was at 1.33am. There are no injures that we’ve been made aware of.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.