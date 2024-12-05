supplied

A Scottish Government commitment on 800 new affordable homes in Granton, announced in the Scottish Budget, has been hailed as a ‘significant step’ towards tackling Edinburgh's housing crisis.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the government would work with Edinburgh council on a muiti-year project to deliver the net zero homes. She said it was "a big deal" for the Capital and she hoped to announce the details early in the new financial year.

Edinburgh Northern and Leith SNP MSP Ben Macpherson said: “This is a very significant step forward towards tackling Edinburgh’s housing emergency and realising all of North Edinburgh’s remarkable potential.”

A £1.3 billion regeneration scheme for Granton waterfront is already under way with tenants already moved into the first 75 homes, the former Granton Station refurbished and the restoration of the gasholder almost complete.

In her Budget speech Ms Robison said having a warm, safe and affordable place to live was critical to tackling child poverty. “Far too many families are still in temporary accommodation.

“That is why we are going to ramp up action on housing, investing £768 million in affordable homes. It enables over 8,000 new properties for social rent, mid-market rent and low-cost home ownership to be built or acquired this coming year.

“And given the scale of the housing challenge, I will look at all the levers available tome to deliver. That is why I can confirm today that we will be working with Edinburgh City Council to unlock over 800 new, net zero homes at their Granton development site.”

Speaking in the chamber, Mr Macpherson said: "I passionately believe in the significant potential for the development of Granton waterfront to help tackle Edinburgh's housing challenges, transform the northern part of our capital city for the common good and deliver economic growth, new opportunities and multiple positive benefits for existing communities in the area and our country more broadly.

“That's why I have worked constructively to highlight all of this to ministers and I'm therefore delighted and grateful that the Finance Secretary has committed to working the city council to deliver 800 more affordable homes."

Ms Robison told him: “This is a big deal for Edinburgh. We will work with Edinburgh over the coming months and hope to announce details of the deal early in the 225/26 financial year to support this multi-year project.

“This could be a gamechanger for Edinburgh. I'm very acutely aware of the housing need in Edinburgh - i think this will go a long way to helping as part of the solution.”

And afterwards Mr Macpherson said building more affordable homes was crucial in helping to tackle the Captal’s housing challenges.

He said: “The vacant and derelict land in Granton has the potential to be transformed into a new residential hub and a destination to visit for locals and tourists alike – just like in Dundee and other waterfront cities across the world. It is fantastic that the Scottish Government has committed to this vision and given pivotal financial backing to make it happen.

“With Scottish Government support, the development plans for Granton will deliver transformational change to benefit the local area and the wider economy.”

The Budget announcement on Granton was also welcomed by Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day, who is also councillor for the area.

He said: Since declaring a housing emergency last year we’ve been clear that Edinburgh urgently needs to work positively with government to improve housing. So, I welcome the commitment of 800 net zero new homes towards our ambitious £1.3bn regeneration of the Granton Waterfront, which is the biggest development of its kind in Scotland.”