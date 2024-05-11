Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The authority’s housing convener said it came as a major blow to efforts to address the city’s ‘housing emergency’.

Edinburgh Council says it does not expect to green light any new affordable homes for at least the next year, after £200m was slashed from the Scottish Government’s housing budget.

The cut will leave the capital £11m worse off – with anticipated central grant funding for affordable housebuilding reduced by nearly a quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority’s housing convener said it came as a major blow to efforts to address the city’s ‘housing emergency’ which was officially declared by councillors last year.

Edinburgh is among locations in the grip of a housing emergency, as the number of open cases of homelessness in Scotland hits record levels. Picture: Getty Images

Cllr Jane Meagher said while a “huge part” of the situation was down to how the Scottish Government prioritised its spending the council had to “bear part of the responsibility”.

Shelter Scotland said it would be “shameful” if no new social homes are approved in Edinburgh in the coming year, adding: “We should be accelerating the delivery of social housing not slamming the breaks on.”

Anger was sparked in February as the annual budget passed at Holyrood contained a 43 per cent cut to planning and housing – resulting in around £190m less for housebuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, the expected affordable housing grant funding to Edinburgh in 2024-25 fell from £45.2m to £34.2m – and the number of estimated approvals has since dropped from around 200 to 0.

“Edinburgh is unlikely to be able to approve any new grant funded affordable homes this year, and there is uncertainty about potential commitments next year,” a report going to the council’s housing committee on Tuesday, May 14, said.

Added to this is a 91 per cent increase to the cost of building an affordable home.

Cllr Meagher said while in previous years Edinburgh has been able to draw down funding for housebuilding from other local authority underspend, this was unlikely to be an option to plug the gap this year.

“The size of the pie has shrunk dramatically,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Scottish Government’s massive cuts to housing budgets is such that we think it might lead to us stopping any new approvals for house building in Edinburgh. That’s the key alarming message out of this report.

“Unless we have certainty about, for example, next year’s housing budget we cannot make new approvals.

“It’s a major deal. At the route of the housing emergency is the lack of housing supply. That’s the route of it and all the branches extend into things like shortage of rental properties of all different kinds, and house prices.”

She added: “It’s a complicated picture but part of the picture is most certainly the Scottish Government’s decisions about how it prioritises its spending.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said while the council’s decision to formally declare a housing emergency last November “hasn’t resulted in any increase in spend” she remained “optimistic”.

She said: “If there’s enough public attention paid to this as a problem, but significantly as a solution to the country’s problems I think it gains more and more traction. It will take time -but we’ll carry on making the case and fighting.”

Shelter Scotland Director, Alison Watson, said: “This is a direct, and entirely foreseeable, result of the Scottish Government’s decision to slash the housing budget.

“Scotland’s housing emergency is at its most acute in Edinburgh; almost 3,000 children in the city without a home, record numbers stuck in temporary accommodation, and local homelessness services are stretched beyond breaking point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For no new social homes to be approved in Edinburgh in the coming year would be shameful; we should be accelerating the delivery of social housing not slamming the breaks on.