Far from a parochial capital, Edinburgh is a truly world-renowned city.

Millions of people from all around the globe visit Auld Reekie every year, and many more dream of taking in its breath-taking sights. As well as being a tourist hub, the story of Greyfriars Bobby and famous films like Trainspotting have spread the name of the city in plenty of far-flung places.

This means that there’s quite a bit of variation in how Edinburgh is known in various countries. Spellings differ across languages - even among those which use the Latin alphabet.

While most pronunciations are loosely based on the city’s English name, the phonetic rules of the globe’s diverse tongues mean some names sound quite different to the one we’re used to.

And even some speakers of Shakespeare’s language utter versions way off the one used by locals. Anyone who’s spent much time with tourists can attest to that.

Here’s how to say Edinburgh in some of the world’s most widely-spoken languages.

Paris skyline Edinburgh is known as Edinbourg (pronounced Ed-an-boorg)

The Sagrada Familia, Barcelona In Spanish, Edinburgh is known as Edimburgo (pronounced Ed-eem-boor-go)

Brandenburg Gate, Berlin The Capital is spelled the same in German as in English. However, the pronunciation of the 'r' varies greatly depending on the region, with some dialects opting for a guttural sound

Rome, Italy The Italian spelling is just like the Spanish one, with a slightly longer vowel sound used on the 'u'