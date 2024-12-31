Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released an image of a man they say my be able to to assist with their enquiries into an incident in Edinburgh more than three months ago.

It happened in Rodney Street in the Canonmills area of the city in the early hours of Saturday, September 14, 2024. Police said they could not give any details of the incident.

Police have issued this image of a man they believe may be able to help with their enquiries into an incident in September. | supplied

The man is described as white, aged in his twenties, around 6ft in height with dark hair. He was seen to be wearing a hooded top, reflective trousers and black trainers.

Officers are urging the man or anyone who may recognise him to contact Police Scotland by dialling 101. They should quote incident number 1807 of 14 September, 2024. Or they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.