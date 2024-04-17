Edinburgh Italian restaurant set for makeover with plans for two-bedroom flat

The Shandwick Place diner could be reduced in size to make way for a flat.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 17th Apr 2024, 15:01 BST
A long-standing Italian restaurant in Edinburgh could be set for major changes after plans were unveiled for a two-bedroom flat on the premises.

The Shandwick Place diner could be reduced in size to make way for the apartment, according to documents sent to the city council.

Owner Tony Pia is seeking permission to move the kitchen from the lower ground floor to the main shop floor.

New plans have been unveiled for La PiazzaNew plans have been unveiled for La Piazza
Papers compiled by agents Format Design show male and female toilets would also be moved to the lower ground floor and a unisex toilet added to the main area.

The upper floor, which currently hosts six tables for diners and customer toilets, would be converted into a flat.

It would have an open kitchen, dining and living area, an en-suite master bedroom, smaller bedroom and bathroom.

The restaurant would have a seated capacity of 70 following the changes.

