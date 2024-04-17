Edinburgh Italian restaurant set for makeover with plans for two-bedroom flat
and live on Freeview channel 276
A long-standing Italian restaurant in Edinburgh could be set for major changes after plans were unveiled for a two-bedroom flat on the premises.
The Shandwick Place diner could be reduced in size to make way for the apartment, according to documents sent to the city council.
Owner Tony Pia is seeking permission to move the kitchen from the lower ground floor to the main shop floor.
Papers compiled by agents Format Design show male and female toilets would also be moved to the lower ground floor and a unisex toilet added to the main area.
The upper floor, which currently hosts six tables for diners and customer toilets, would be converted into a flat.
It would have an open kitchen, dining and living area, an en-suite master bedroom, smaller bedroom and bathroom.
The restaurant would have a seated capacity of 70 following the changes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.