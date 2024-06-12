Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of new jobs could be on the cards for Leith with plans being drawn up for a new factory to build blades for offshore wind turbines

Danish company Vestas has lodged a "Proposal of Application Notice" with the city council for the manufacturing facility, along with a laydown area and ancillary development, on land east of the port's Imperial Dock.

The proposed factory would make 115-metre blades for offshore wind turbines

But the company stressed it had not yet made a final decision on whether to go ahead with the project.

Vestas has a long-established blade facility on the Isle of Wight, where it also carries out research and development. The only other blade factory in the UK is in Hull.

The site involved in the Vestas plans for Leith is part of the new Forth Green Freeport, which offers tax breaks to companies which invest there.

The next stage of the planning process is for the company to carry out a consultation with the community in Leith before submitting a full planning application to the council.

If it goes ahead, the factory would make 115-metre blades for turbines able to generate enough energy to power 13,000 homes.

Vestas said: "The UK’s offshore wind sector has strong potential, and Vestas has identified the Port of Leith as a possible location for a wind turbine blade manufacturing facility. A final investment decision has not been made and will be based on several factors including the viability of the business case and the market outlook."

The Vestas move coincides with an announcement today that the Forth Green Freeport (FGF) is officially open for business, following the designation of its three tax sites located in Grangemouth, Rosyth and “Mid-Forth” covering Leith and Burntisland.

FGF hailed Vestas’ interest in Leith as an example of how Green Freeport status could boost Scotland’s renewable energy credentials and create hundreds of quality, green jobs, supporting the just transition to net zero.

FGF chair Dame Susan Rice said: “Through innovations in offshore wind manufacturing, assembly and commissioning, alongside innovative shipbuilding, modular assembly and hydrogen manufacture, the country’s net zero targets can be boosted by Forth Green Freeport.