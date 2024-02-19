Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh landlord Mark Fortune has been charged in connection with a video which showed a man allegedly threatening a tenant in the city.

The 55-year-old was arrested at Gatwick Airport on February 11 in relation to the 'disturbance' on Gillespie Crescent, which was filmed by a tenant. Fortune appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court three days later on charges relating to alleged threatening and abusive behaviour and harassment of an occupier, the Evening News can reveal.

He made no plea and was released on bail. The date of his next court appearance is not yet known.

The man in the video shared by The Ferret warned: "There will come a point where I won't be very amicable to you."

Mark Fortune appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The video ended as he left the property and remarked: "You can Google me."

According to the BBC, the row broke out after Mr Chen refused to pay some of his rent due to there allegedly being no hot water in the flat. Fortune denied he was the man in the video and said he was at a dentist in France at the time.

