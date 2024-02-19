Edinburgh landlord Mark Fortune charged after video shows man allegedly threatening tenant
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edinburgh landlord Mark Fortune has been charged in connection with a video which showed a man allegedly threatening a tenant in the city.
The 55-year-old was arrested at Gatwick Airport on February 11 in relation to the 'disturbance' on Gillespie Crescent, which was filmed by a tenant. Fortune appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court three days later on charges relating to alleged threatening and abusive behaviour and harassment of an occupier, the Evening News can reveal.
He made no plea and was released on bail. The date of his next court appearance is not yet known.
The man in the video shared by The Ferret warned: "There will come a point where I won't be very amicable to you."
The video ended as he left the property and remarked: "You can Google me."
According to the BBC, the row broke out after Mr Chen refused to pay some of his rent due to there allegedly being no hot water in the flat. Fortune denied he was the man in the video and said he was at a dentist in France at the time.
Last year, a Gillespie Crescent property owned by his firm Edinburgh Holiday and Party Lets was deemed 'not fit for human habitation'. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 55-year-old man was arrested by a partner police service at Gatwick Airport on Sunday, February 11 in connection with an outstanding warrant."