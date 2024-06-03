Edinburgh landlord Mark Fortune facing 89 charges including theft and fraud

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Fortune, 55, made no plea as he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last Tuesday, May 28.

Mark Fortune, 55, made no plea as he appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last Tuesday, May 28.

He is accused of 35 counts of theft, 36 charges under legislation related to unlawful evictions and harassment of tenants, two of extortion and three of fraud.

He also faces eight charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Fortune, whose address was stated as Edinburgh, was released on bail.