Edinburgh landlord Mark Fortune facing 89 charges including theft and fraud
Mark Fortune, 55, made no plea as he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last Tuesday, May 28.
An Edinburgh landlord has been charged with 89 alleged offences including theft, extortion and fraud.
He is accused of 35 counts of theft, 36 charges under legislation related to unlawful evictions and harassment of tenants, two of extortion and three of fraud.
He also faces eight charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.
Fortune, whose address was stated as Edinburgh, was released on bail.
He will appear in court again at a later date.
