Edinburgh landmark building to see £200 million transformation

A landmark building in Edinburgh’s financial district is to undergo a £200 million transformation to become Lloyds Banking Group’s main base in Scotland.

The eight-storey Scottish Widows building at Port Hamilton with its distinctive curved roof will become redesigned as a “state-of-the-art innovation hub”.

But Lloyds - which includes Scottish Widows and the Bank of Scotland - said there would be no change to its operations at The Mound. And the Port Hamilton building, in Morrison Street, will remain the head office for Scottish Widows, who have been based there for almost 30 years,

A coputer-generated image of the redeveloped Port Hamilton building | MLA

The redesign, to be carried out in partnership with Drum Property Group, is part of Lloyds’ wider drive to create a more sustainable office footprint across the UK and contribute to its net zero goal.

The new office will include an upgraded heating and air conditioning system. Amenities will include a café and fitness area. The work is expected to be completed by 2027.

Sharon Doherty, chief people and places officer for Lloyds Banking Group, said: “We want to create a more modern and sustainable workspace in Edinburgh where our colleagues enjoy working so that we’re in the best place to serve our 27 million customers in more ways with the things that matter to them.”

And Chira Barua, CEO of Scottish Widows, said: “The fintech scene in Scotland is buzzing and we’re committed to staying right in the centre of it.”

An image of the redesigned building | supplied

As the UK’s largest digital bank, Lloyds Banking Group employs around 10,000 people in Edinburgh across a range of different parts of the company, including customer-facing, finance and technology roles from software engineering and data science to cyber security.

The redesign will see Drum Property Group assume control of the building and take responsibility for the redevelopment and Lloyds Banking Group will then enter a 21-year lease after the work is finished.

Graeme Bone, group managing director of Drum Property Group, said: “The £200m redevelopment of Port Hamilton presents an exceptional opportunity for Lloyds Banking Group to upgrade and enhance one of Edinburgh’s landmark buildings and deliver an exceptional working environment for Lloyds colleagues in an unrivalled city centre location.

“We are particularly proud of securing one of Edinburgh’s largest ever office pre-letting deals. The level of investment, structure and net-zero objectives of the Port Hamilton redevelopment sends out a very strong message for the future of the city centre office market.”