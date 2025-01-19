Edinburgh Leisure offers 750 extra swimming lessons across Capital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An additional 750 lesson places have been created at pools across the Capital as Edinburgh Leisure expands its swimming programme.

Catering for everyone from pre-school children to adults, more lessons will be available throughout the city, with the largest increases being seen at Ainslie Park, Drumbrae Leisure Centre, Warrender Swim Centre and the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

While learning to swim remains a vital life skill with significant benefits for social development, the pandemic significantly disrupted swimming coaching, causing many teachers to leave the profession. In response, Edinburgh Leisure has focused on recruiting and training new coaches to restore and enhance its swimming programme.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy Scotland’s beautiful waterways safely and with confidence,” said Angela McCowan, coaching programme manager.

“Our Learn to Swim programme gives children and adults the opportunity to develop critical water skills in a supportive environment.”

As part of the Learn to Swim Framework, a collaborative initiative between Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming, Edinburgh Leisure is dedicated to creating inclusive, welcoming spaces where individuals of all abilities can learn alongside their peers.

In addition to the addition swimming lessons, key highlights of the programme include fully accredited swim teachers following the Scottish Swimming Learn to Swim Programme and a focus on building water confidence for all age groups.

“Our recent coaching customer survey confirmed the high demand for swimming lessons,” Angela continued. “These additional spaces will make it easier for participants to progress through our programme levels.”

Spaces are expected to fill quickly, particularly at entry levels. Bookings can be made via www.edinburghleisure.co.uk.