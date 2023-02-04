Edinburgh Leith Docks taped off by police as searches for man who fell in water at Victoria Quay continue
Searches for the man are continuing this morning
A desperate search is under way to find a man who is reported to have fallen into the water at Leith Docks on Friday night.
Police, fire crews and the Coastguard descended on the area around Victoria Quay, formerly the Scottish Office, at around 11.25pm with extensive searches having been carried out to trace the missing man. Emergency services remain on the scene this morning and a cordon is in place. Further searches are set to be carried out.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were made aware that a man was reported to have fallen into Victoria Quay basin. He is still to be traced despite extensive searches last night by police, Scottish Fire and Rescue and the Coastguard.
"Searches will continue this morning and will also include officers from specialist search teams.”
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Coastguard have been approached for comment. More to follow.