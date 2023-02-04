A desperate search is under way to find a man who is reported to have fallen into the water at Leith Docks on Friday night.

Police, fire crews and the Coastguard descended on the area around Victoria Quay, formerly the Scottish Office, at around 11.25pm with extensive searches having been carried out to trace the missing man. Emergency services remain on the scene this morning and a cordon is in place. Further searches are set to be carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were made aware that a man was reported to have fallen into Victoria Quay basin. He is still to be traced despite extensive searches last night by police, Scottish Fire and Rescue and the Coastguard.

A major police operation is under way after a man fell into the water at Leith Docks

"Searches will continue this morning and will also include officers from specialist search teams.”