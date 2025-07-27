The owners of Edinburgh LGBT+ friendly shop, cafe and art space Kafe Kweer have announces its closure.

The Viewforth venue opened in 2020 just as the earth-shattering Covid pandemic hit the world, forcing businesses to close their door and people to stay at home.

Owners of the Gilmore Place cafe at St Peter’s Buildings, Oskar and Zak, made the announcement on social media, with Kafe Kweer set to close on September 1 when the current lease ends.

They said: “Our lease ends on 1st September, and with this we have made the tough decision to shut our doors after five incredible years on that date. We do this entirely on our own terms, recognising a coinciding shift in our personal lives, creative goals, rising costs, and beyond.

“Kafe Kweer started as a manic project at the height of lockdown, after we saw a Facebook post advertising a small shop looking for new management. Everything was so uncertain at this time that we decided to just GO for it, with zero expectations and lots of risk.

“We thought we’d be lucky to last a year. And here we are exactly five years later, despite Covid, Brexit, cost of living crises, and being located in a quiet part of town.”

Kafe Kweer in Edinburgh's Viewforth area will close for good on September 1. | Google Maps

The pair vowed to carry on providing a safe space for LGBT+ people to enjoy themselves.

They said: “Despite closing our physical space, we aim to keep using our platform and network to host some of our social events in other spaces, helping queer people find connection amidst this hostile world, and spreading the news about other local queer events/resources.

“The ethos and mission of what Kafe Kweer is about is more than one single shop could ever do, and we plan on continuing to be a hub for Edinburgh’s queer community in one way or the other!

“We close our doors in September with our heads held high and our hearts very full with the love you’ve given us over the years. We know this’ll be sad news for many, and it’s a sad decision for us, but we believe in doing what we’ve always done: adapting and evolving.”

Adding: “We’d ask that you all come see us this August for our last month open. We’ll be selling a lot of our stock at bargain prices , hosting Fringe shows every afternoon, and probably crying a lot. This is only the beginning. Queer joy forever.”

Customers were quick to send their love and thanks to the cafe owners on social media in response to the closure announcement.

Polly Edwards said: “You have done spectacularly, incredibly well and been such a massive life-changing force for good for so many folks here, me included. Five years!! That’s amazing! Hold those heads even higher cause you’re a bunch of heroes in my book.”

Cooper King added: “We love you so much!! This space was one of the first in the community I came to after moving to this country, and gave me essential room to meet the queer community and grow as my own person. thank you for hosting us for poetry evenings, Lavender Menace meetings, and social gatherings. So sad to hear about your closing but I'm thankful to have had the time with Kafe Kweer!”

And, Fin Buchan said: “So sad to see you guys closing. I've visited quite a lot of times over the years and remember coming in with my partner at the time just after you opened back in 2020.

“I would only have been 17 then, and seeing a space like this changed everything for me. It made me realise community was still out there. Thank you for all you've done for everyone who's come through your doors.”