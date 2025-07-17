A leading Edinburgh bike shop has closed its doors, leaving some locals ‘shocked’ over its sudden closure.

Evans Cycles opened in 2012 on Exchange Place in Fountainbridge, with the shop reportedly stocking ‘over 40,000 specialist products, from some of the world's most renowned cycling brands’.

But now the retail shop has been stripped out, with all signage removed from the building’s exterior. One local reported ‘Evans Cycles has vanished from Fountainbridge. Signage gone and ground floor vacated.’

Reacting to the news, one resident said they were ‘shocked to see Evan’s go’ with another adding ‘cycling has increased dramatically in Edinburgh over the years, so I’m at a loss as to why it has closed’. It is understood the store closed within the last week.

Evans Cycles was acquired by the Frasers Group as part of a rescue deal in 2018. The group, which was founded by billionaire Mike Ashley, also owns Sports Direct, and the House of Fraser.

According to the Frasers Group, Evans Cycles was founded in 1921 and is the 'UK’s largest high street cycling retailer' with 74 stores. But the recent closure will mean five Scottish stores are now reaming with two in Glasgow, two in Aberdeen and one in Dundee.

The Frasers Group has been approached for comment.