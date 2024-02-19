Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several hundred children are turning up at A&E departments in Edinburgh and the Lothians due to drug overdoses each year, we can reveal.

Last year saw 683 under-18s treated for overdoses at NHS Lothian hospitals, new figures obtained by the Evening News show. That included 127 youngsters aged 11 and under.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats branded the numbers 'heart-breaking' while the Conservatives said they were 'horrifying'. Cases peaked in 2021 when 788 youngsters presented with overdoses before the figure dropped slightly to 766 in 2022.

The figures were branded 'heart-breaking'.

There were 708 in 2020 and 624 in 2019. Meanwhile, numbers for kids aged 11 and under reached a height of 210 in 2019.

136 such cases were recorded in 2020, 108 in 2021 and 129 in 2022. It is not known how many of said overdoses were caused by prescription or illicit drugs.

The findings come after the number of drug deaths in Edinburgh rose to its highest level of a decade in 2022, reaching a record 113. The Capital's rate bucked the national trend as the figure for the whole of Scotland fell to its lowest level for five years in the same year.

However, the national rate of 248 per million people remained nearly three times higher than that of the entire UK and Europe's highest by far.

Scottish Lib Dem leader and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “These figures are utterly heart-breaking, and my thoughts go out to every young person, every parent and every loved one who has been affected.

"It is deeply frustrating that action from ministers has been lacking. I cannot understand why the SNP and Greens have seen fit to deliver a real-terms cut to drugs services in Scotland, removing support from workers on the frontline of this emergency.

“I don’t want to see future generations struggling with drug misuse. Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to investing in local services which are best placed to intervene, preventing incidents like these and saving lives.”

Tory MSP for the Lothian Region Sue Webber said: “These shocking figures show that hundreds of under-18s are reporting to NHS Lothian each year with a suspected overdose, and it is particularly alarming that over 100 young people 11 and under did so last year.

"It points to a worrying trend that children in the capital – and across Scotland – are able to access drugs far too easily, and these horrifying findings show how many of them are being put at dangerous risk as a result.

“Tragically, children are often oblivious to the dangers of drug use, mistakenly believing it to be risk free. I would urge the government to ensure that children are educated about the dangers that drugs pose.

“This will also undoubtedly be putting further strain on already overstretched staff at NHS Lothian. The onus is on SNP ministers to ensure NHS Lothian have the resources it needs to support these patients while also ensuring that these young people can access support if they are struggling with addiction.”

A study published this week backed opening drug consumption rooms in Edinburgh to cut fatal overdose numbers. Researchers from Stirling University said centres should be aimed at 'hotspots' across the city where rates of illegal drug use are high.

Council and health chiefs plan to open a facility in the city centre as part of a pilot of the scheme. It comes after a trial room in Glasgow was approved and earmarked for opening later this year.