More than 6,000 fines were issued for breaches of Edinburgh’s Low Emission Zone during the first month of enforcement.

Edinburgh City Council released the figures showing a total of 6.030 Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) handed out in June. A breakdown of the fines shows 5,756 were for a first contravention and 274 for a second contravention. There were no penalties issued for further breaches.

The Capital’s LEZ - covering a 1.2 square mile area of the city centre - was implemented on June 1, banning the most polluting vehicles in a bid to clean up the city’s air. The ban affects mot diesel cars and vans registered before September 2015 and most petrol cars and vans registered before January 2006. But drivers are advised to use an online checker because some vehicles in these categories do comply with the required emission standards.

Fines for vehicles that enter the zone when they are not compliant are set at £60, but that is halved if the fine is paid within 30 days. However, if motorists do it again within a 90-day period, the penalty roughly doubles each time – up to a maximum of £480 for cars and light commercial vehicles and £960 for heavy duty vehicles.

The 6,000-plus fines issued in the first month compares with Glasgow’s figure of 2,897 in the first month after its LEZ was launched on June 1, 2023 - although in July 2023 Glasgow’s fines increased to 6,139 and now average around 3,000.

Edinburgh transport convener Scott Arthur said: “Whilst our objective is to ultimately see zero non-compliant vehicles enter our LEZ, I’m conscious that this is a process which will take time to fully materialise.

“I was encouraged to see the relatively low level of second contraventions in the figures alongside none for further levels. This shows clearly that people are getting used to the LEZ and modifying their transport habits accordingly.

“We’ve already seen that public attitudes towards LEZs are improving across Scotland, with a national poll earlier this year indicating that 60 per cent of respondents were in favour of the zones, with just 21 per cent opposed. This is clear evidence that people are seeing the many benefits of LEZs, and how they link in with our wider aims to make our city cleaner, greener and healthier for everyone.

“I’d also reiterate that any revenue that we generate from the LEZ will be reinvested into the running of the zone, with any surplus funds supporting the LEZ’s wider goals.

“These ambitious goals include achieving net zero, accommodating sustainable growth, cutting congestion, and improving air quality, amongst other commitments to create a safer and more people-friendly city. Edinburgh is a city with big ideas for the future and the LEZ forms a key part of these.”

The councils says it expects the LEZ to bring about a significant reduction in harmful nitrogen dioxide emissions from vehicles, which will improve public health.