Edinburgh M8 crash: Multi-vehicle crash causes long traffic queues on M8 at Hermiston Gait

Several vehicles collide on M8 near junction with A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 8th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST

Traffic is heavy on the M8 in Edinburgh following a multi-vehicle crash. The collision took place on the M8 Eastbound at Hermiston Gait, between Junction One and Junction Two. One lane of the carriageway is currently closed as a result. Traffic is queuing back from Junction Two of the M8 to the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. According to AA Route Planner, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police Scotland has been contacted for further information.

Traffic queuing on M8 near junction with A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after multi-vehicle collision.Traffic queuing on M8 near junction with A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after multi-vehicle collision.
Traffic queuing on M8 near junction with A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after multi-vehicle collision.