Edinburgh M8 traffic: Traffic heavy on M8 and A720 at Hermiston Gait as police called to incident

Section of M8 closed as vehicle blocking road

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:34 BST

Police are en-route to an incident on a busy motorway in Edinburgh.

A HGV lorry has broken down on the M8 and is blocking part of the road. The eastbound Hermiston Gate on-slip has been closed as a result. Police have reportedly been called to the scene. Traffic is heavy, with cars queuing on the M8 and the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

Police Scotland has been contacted for further details. This is a breaking story. More to follow.

A lorry is blocking the M8 Hermiston Gait on-slip, so traffic is building on the road and the nearby A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. (Photo credit: Traffic Scotland)A lorry is blocking the M8 Hermiston Gait on-slip, so traffic is building on the road and the nearby A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. (Photo credit: Traffic Scotland)
