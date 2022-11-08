The M90 was blocked northbound after a serious collision between Kirkliston and Scotstoun junctions outside Edinburgh . Emergency services were called to the scene after a vehicle was reported to have overturned at about 11.30am between J1a and J1. Lane two was also closed in the southbound carriageway.

Traffic was diverted onto the M9, according to Traffic Scotland, with heavy traffic reported in the area until about 2pm. The vehicle was recovered and the road was reopened at about 1.50pm, police said. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received reports of a vehicle having overturned on the M90 northbound at junction 1 near Kirkliston around 11.25am. The vehicle was recovered and road was re-opened around 1.50pm.”