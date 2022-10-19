Fellow passengers alerted emergency services of the man’s illness shortly after 4.30pm on Monday (October 17). Police and ambulances rushed to the Swinton Roundabout, in Baillieston, Glasgow, where the bus had stopped. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An eyewitness told the Daily Record: "The guy fell off his seat at a roundabout and that's when people realised something was wrong as they thought he had just been sleeping"

Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a 69-year-old man having taken unwell on a bus at the Swinton Roundabout, Baillieston, Glasgow, around 4.45pm on Monday, 17 October, 2022.

“Emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad