The family of a beloved grandad who died after he was hit by a bus in Edinburgh has thanked the emergency workers and members of the public who tried to save his life.

Allan Moir suffered fatal injuries after having been hit by the vehicle while walking in Haymarket Terrace. The 79-year-old’s family said: "We would like to thank the police, paramedics and members of the public who tried to save our beloved dad and grandad. As a family, we ask for privacy at this difficult time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan worked as a taxi driver in the city for five decades and spoke to the Evening News in 2018 about his experiences while out on the Capital’s roads, including his memories of ferrying thousands of passengers, including celebrities, around.

Allan Moir has been named as the pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh

Speaking in 2018, the popular cabbie said: “It’s hard to explain as a job, it’s a way of life for me. There’s no reason to stay in and I love being out and about talking to people. Edinburgh has changed a lot but I love it.”