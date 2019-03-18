Edinburgh man appears in court charged with causing chef’s death

Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with killing a chef in Saughton.

The 21-year-old appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court accused of culpable homicide.

Lionel Simenya

Declan Mayes, from Edinburgh, made a brief appearance in the dock from custody and made no plea.

Mayes was remanded in custody and the case was continued for further examination.

The court appearance follows reports that 37-year-old chef Lionel Simenya died following an incident at Ford’s Road at around 3.50am on March 7.

Mr Simenya, originally from Burundi, had lived in the UK for several years.

He was found with serious injuries in Ford Road but attempts by paramedics to save him failed.

Mayes is facing three allegations including culpable homicide, theft by housebreaking and theft of a motor vehicle.

