An Edinburgh man, who was reported missing two weeks ago, has been arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant.

Coen Bust, 47, was due to appear for sentencing at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on March 13 after he admitted to sending inappropriate messages to an undercover officer on social media who he believed was a 14-year-old girl. After being charged with an offence in September 2023, he pleaded guilty on January 30.

But on the day of his sentencing, Bust was seen departing Waverley Station at around 8.30am on March 13 before being seen arriving at Dunkeld train station at 10.18am on the same day.

After missing his March 13 court date, a non-appearance warrant for his arrest was issued. Police also launched a missing persons appeal following his disappearance.

On Monday, March 31, a Police spokesperson said: “Coen Bust, 47, who had been reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals.”