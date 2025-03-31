Police arrest Edinburgh man after he was reported missing two weeks ago

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Edinburgh man, who was reported missing two weeks ago, has been arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant.

Coen Bust, 47, was due to appear for sentencing at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on March 13 after he admitted to sending inappropriate messages to an undercover officer on social media who he believed was a 14-year-old girl. After being charged with an offence in September 2023, he pleaded guilty on January 30.

Coen Bust, 47, was reported missing earlier in the month Coen Bust, 47, was reported missing earlier in the month
Coen Bust, 47, was reported missing earlier in the month | Police Scotland

But on the day of his sentencing, Bust was seen departing Waverley Station at around 8.30am on March 13 before being seen arriving at Dunkeld train station at 10.18am on the same day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After missing his March 13 court date, a non-appearance warrant for his arrest was issued. Police also launched a missing persons appeal following his disappearance.

On Monday, March 31, a Police spokesperson said: “Coen Bust, 47, who had been reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals.”

Related topics:PoliceEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice