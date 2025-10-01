An Edinburgh man has been handed an animal ban after his designer dog bit a council worker on the face, leaving him covered in blood.

Starling Mitivier was the owner of a muscular Micro Bully dog that attacked enforcement officer Kevin Milner at his home in Edinburgh earlier this year.

The local authority employee was visiting Mitivier to serve him with a dog control order after the powerful animal had caused an injury to a child at an outdoor birthday party the previous month.

Starling Mitivier was banned from keeping animals for five years | Alexander Lawrie

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the Micro Bully launched the attack on Mr Milner that resulted in him suffering “two puncture wounds” to his face.

The 15-month-old dog has now been ordered to be destroyed and Mitivier has been banned from owning animals for the next five years.

The 30-year-old retail worker was also fined £270 after pleading guilty to being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control during an appearance at the capital court on Tuesday September 30.

A Micro Bully is a small designer variation of the American Bully and is bred for extreme traits including a muscular physique and very short stature.

The dogs are not a recognised pure breed and are sometimes associated with health and welfare concerns due to irresponsible breeding practices.

They are known for their affectionate and loyal nature and require responsible ownership and specialised care due to their compact and delicate structure and can cost around £4000 to buy.

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon told the court a child was left injured by the dog biting him at an outdoor birthday party at Leith Links in Edinburgh at around 6.30pm on June 19 this year.

The court heard that following the incident Mr Milner, an enforcement officer with the local authority, had visited Mitivier’s home in Wester Hailes to issue the dog control notice on July 23.

Mr Finnon said: “Mr Milner sat down in the living room in the property. When he reached to pick up a clipboard from a coffee table the dog turned and bit Mr Milner to the face causing two puncture wounds.“

Mr Milner went to the bathroom to clean the blood from his face. “Mr Mitivier offered him a towel to clean up the blood, however Mr Milner decided to leave at that point.”

The fiscal added as the council employee left the flat the Micro Bully was “barking towards him requiring Mr Mitivier to restrain the dog”.

The dog attack was reported to the police and the court was told Mitiviet attended at his local station one week later where the animal was taken from him and has been kept in custody since.

Solicitor Mark Harrower, defending, said his client had been offered to buy the Micro Bully for £4000 by a breeder in Glasgow but had declined to pay that much for it in the summer of 2024.

The lawyer said the breeder then contacted Mitivier shorty after and he was offered the animal for free.

Mr Harrower said the dog had been on the lead at the birthday party but “quite unexpectedly” had caused the injury to the child.

He said Mitivier was “shocked” at the Micro Bully biting the enforcement officer on the face and had no intention of opposing any destruction order. Mr Harrower said: “He does regret the chain of events and is very contrite.”