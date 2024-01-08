Edinburgh man Brian Mitchell dies on London railway track with police appealing for help to trace family
Police are trying to trace the family of an Edinburgh man who died on railway tracks in London on Boxing Day.
Pensioner Brian Mitchell, 72, who was born in the Scottish capital but lived in Hanwell, Ealing, died on the tracks at Stratford underground station. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 3.30pm but Mr Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now asking for help to trace Mr Mitchell’s next of kin or other family members. A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to trace Mr Mitchell's next of kin or any other family members to inform them of this sad news. They are appealing for any relatives or anyone who may have information about Mr Mitchell's family to come forward and assist their investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 137 of 26/12/23.