Edinburgh man caught with £21,000 worth of cannabis

By Alexander Lawrie
Published 28th Jan 2025, 15:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man caught dealing drugs at an Edinburgh flat is facing a jail sentence.

Pa Sinyan was found with thousands of pounds worth of cannabis when police raided his former home in the Capital’s Saughton area in 2021.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told officers had to force the front door to the ground floor flat to gain entry where they subsequently found the dealer cowering inside.

Pa Sinyan pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff CourtPa Sinyan pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court
Pa Sinyan pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court | Alex Lawrie

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A search of the Whitson Road flat uncovered a total of 2980 grams of the Class B drug cannabis, along with bags, scales and several mobile phones.

Fiscal depute Jennifer McLaren said the the drugs were seized and the total street value of the herbal matter amounted to £21,285.

The court heard that police had received intelligence of the drug dealing and the raid on the flat took place at around 8.40am on September 15, 2021.

Sinyan, 40, was arrested and charged and made no reply to caution after he had been taken to Livingston police station for questioning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lawyer Andrew Docherty, defending, said his client, now of the city’s Gracemount Drive, had no previous convictions and he would reserve his full mitigation to the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Wendy Sheehan deferred sentence for the preparation of social work reports and restriction of liberty order assessment to next month.

Sinyan pleaded guilty on indictment to being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug cannabis to others at Whitson road, Edinburgh, on September 15, 2021.

Related topics:EdinburghCourtsDrugs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice