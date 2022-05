Police received a report of a man having taken unwell on a bus, which was parked outside Asda at the Jewel in Brunstane, at around 3.20pm on Monday, May 2.

Emergency services attended, and the man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The death is not suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”