Edinburgh man found dead outside Hearts' Tynecastle Park stadium at Wheatfield Place

Published 21st Sep 2025, 15:57 BST
A man was found dead in the street outside Hearts’ Tynecastle Park stadium in Gorgie this morning.

Responding to reports of an unresponsive man on Wheatfield Place at the back of the Edinburgh football club’s Wheatfield Stand at 6.30am this morning, emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and their enquiries are ongoing to establish what exactly happened.

The man's body was found here at the back of the Wheatfield Stand at Hearts' Tynecastle Park stadium, on Wheatfield Place in Gorgie.placeholder image
The man's body was found here at the back of the Wheatfield Stand at Hearts' Tynecastle Park stadium, on Wheatfield Place in Gorgie. | National World

A forensics tent was erected at Wheatfield Place earlier today, with police vehicles also on the scene. The tent has now been removed and there are no police officers in the immediate area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Sunday, September 21, we were made aware of a man found unresponsive on Wheatfield Place, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

