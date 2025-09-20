A 76-year-old man from Edinburgh who was last seen setting out on a Highlands walk has now been missing for four days.

Officers are continuing to search for Ian Currie, last seen in the Glenfinnan area on Tuesday, September 16. He is white, around 6ft tall, of medium build, with white hair and wears glasses. He is believed to be wearing a black waterproof jacket and carrying a rucksack and a green tent.

Ian, from Edinburgh, is a keen and experienced walker and set off from Glenfinnan on Tuesday morning to walk the Cape Wrath Trail. He was due to arrive at Inverie Bunkhouse on the evening of Thursday, September 18, but failed to arrive. He was reported missing that evening.

Ian Currie, 76, from Edinburgh, is a keen and experienced walker. He set off from Glenfinnan on Tuesday morning to walk the Cape Wrath Trail. | Police Scotland

Officers believe he may have strayed from his planned path and could have travelled east from Glenfinnan instead of north.

Specialist officers including mountain rescue, search and rescue dogs association and Lochaber and Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue teams are checking the area for any signs of Ian. They are being assisted by the HM Coastguard helicopter.

Inspector Kay Macrae said: “Ian is an experienced walker, but this terrain can be extremely challenging, especially in difficult weather.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been walking in the Glenfinnan area to get in touch if they believe they have seen Ian. Any small piece of information could prove to be vital in us locating him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3967 of Thursday, 18 September, 2025.