An Edinburgh man is currently taking on a 365-day ice bath challenge in support of men's mental health to raise awareness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott McLaren, 33, from Corstorphine, began his challenge in July, and has been sitting in an ice bath in his garden every day, having buckets of ice poured over his head, and then staying in the icy bath for two minutes at least, sometimes much longer.

He posts his daily challenge on his Facebook page every day with an inspirational quote, links for mental health support, and a fundraising link for the Andy’s Man Club male mental health charity, urging people to spread the word that “it’s ok to not be ok”, and calling on people to give what they can to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott McLaren taking part in his 365-day ice bucket challenge to raise awareness of mental health. | Submitted

Speaking about his ice bath challenge ahead of his 86th consecutive night on Monday, October 6, Scott spoke of his own mental health issues.

He said: “It’s very difficult. Mentally it’s really challenging to get in the bath. It’s getting slightly easier as my body gets used to the ice being poured over my head every day.

“I have struggled with anxiety and depression since 11-years-old when I saw my grandad die in front of me in hospital. I have been pushing for a referral for two years now and that’s why I started this challenge.

“Mental health is tough, you need to speak to your friends, don’t bottle it up. I really want to get that message out there. We all go through the same things, struggling with our mental health from time to time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also try to put up a positive quote every day as part of this challenge, so people can relate to it.

“For 13 years I was a youth football coach, but I collapsed at the side of the pitch in 2018, and it turned out I had a cyst that had ruptured at the bottom of my stomach and I needed emergency surgery.

“Since then I have been put to sleep over 40 times to drain the cysts. Because I have had so many I now have nerve damage in both my legs, which has stopped me being able to coach, which I loved doing and I really miss it.

“So I wanted to push myself with a physical challenge to show people out there that we have all had barriers, but we can all overcome anything if you push yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More photos of Scott taking part in his ice bucket challenge, in his back garden in Corstorphine. | Submitted

Speaking about overcoming mental challenges in the ice bath, Scott hopes to spread the word that people “don’t have to be alone” when suffering mentally.

He said: “I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me, everybody suffers, I just want to show you can get through difficult times mentally and physically.

“People might think jumping in cold water isn’t that hard, but people have been massively supportive of what I’m doing. They really push me to continue on this journey.

“It’s difficult to get in at first, but I’m getting used to it. It’s getting over the mental barrier and your body coping with the sudden change of temperature, but once you get past it mentally it’s actually enjoyable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really good for muscle recovery, and mentally to show you can get past things when they are difficult.

“I had many reasons for doing this challenge, but the main one is to show people that they can talk and they can relate to other people, and they don’t have to be alone.”

And with the temperatures dropping in recent weeks, Scott added that he has been getting ready for the colder conditions by putting the water for his bath in the freezer the night before each daily dunking, so his body and mind are ready for the winter weather.

Some of Scott's daily Facebook posts keeping people updated on his ice bath challenge, complete with inspiration quotes and links to get mental health support. | Submitted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining why he chose to direct people towards Andy’s Man Club and not set up his own individual fundraising page, Scott added: “I have never been someone that likes being involved with money that doesn’t relate to me, so this way the money just goes directly to Andy’s Man Club.

“I know a lot of people have donated since I started my challenge which is great. But for me it’s more the message than the money.

“I chose that charity as they are work locally and they share the same message, it’s about improving people’s mental health and it is a charity which I have attended sessions with.

“So I’m giving something back, while pushing the message that you are not alone, and there are people you can speak to if you are struggling with your mental health.

“It’s important to ask people if they are ok.”

Scott posts his ice bucket challenge every day on his Facebook page, and calls for people to donate to the Andy’s Man Club donation page.