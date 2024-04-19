Edinburgh man wanted by police for six years finally arrested during routine patrol
An Edinburgh man wanted by police for six years was finally arrested during a routine patrol this week.
Officers from Police Scotland’s North East Edinburgh Support Team were out in force on the city’s streets on Wednesday night.
And early into the operation, they had a chance encounter with the suspect who had an outstanding court warrant dating back to 2018.
Posting on X, the force said: “Northeast Support Team Special Constables have been out on patrol tonight.
“The team had an early success when they arrested a male who has been wanted on a court warrant since 2018.”
It went on to add that officers made a further arrest after spotting a car parked on zig zags in Portobello.
The motorist was found to have a court warrant and other outstanding matters.
