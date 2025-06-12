McDonald's near Edinburgh named among burger chain's 20 'worst-rated' UK branches

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:12 BST

The 20 worst-rated McDonald’s in the UK have been revealed - including one on Edinburgh’s doorstep.

Research, conducted by QR Code Generator, looked at the percentage of one-star Google reviews for all McDonald’s in the UK, totalling over 1,400 restaurants, to reveal which were the lowest-rated.

Whilst Chingford took top, or bottom, spot, the lowest-rated Scottish McDonald’s was located in Dalkeith.

According to the findings, the fast-food franchise location was rated just one-star by 30.79% of all reviewers - placing it fifth in the list.

Commenting on the findings, Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator said:  “According to a YouGov survey, McDonald’s is in the top three most popular dining brands in the UK for 2025, beating out its competitors such as Burger King and KFC. Only Greggs is favoured more than the double arches among millennials, highlighting many young Brits’ favour for affordable, on-the-go bites.

“However, just because each McDonald’s restaurant bears the famous name, it may not mean all are equal in the eyes of customers, as our results suggest. Customer satisfaction appears to vary widely across the nation."

Keep reading to see the full list.

Chingford Fountain, Chingford - 36.49%

1. Chingford Fountain

Chingford Fountain, Chingford - 36.49% | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Sydenham - 34.05%

2. Sydenham

Sydenham - 34.05% | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Bristol Fishponds, Fishponds - 33.46%

3. Bristol Fishponds

Bristol Fishponds, Fishponds - 33.46% | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Littleton Centre, Walsall - 32.00%

4. Littleton Centre, Walsall

Littleton Centre, Walsall - 32.00% | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleMcDonald'sReviewsRestaurants
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice