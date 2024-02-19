Edinburgh media couple Craig and Debbie Stephens to work with QFX star
and live on Freeview channel 276
Craig and Debbie are ready to set foot back into the world of music and this time they are collaborating on a massive new music project with none other than QFX star Kirk Turnbull on what is predicted to be a "belter of a dance anthem".
Craig said: "We are really excited but well prepared as we have worked with Kirk before, which led to a major worldwide music publishing deal with Peer Music in Germany. Now 25 years on we will be doing something that will have that magical QFX touch and we cant wait to get to work in the studio."
Debbie added "i hold Kirk in high regards as a friend as well as a music producer and I am ready to throw everything I have into this brand new music we will be creating. Watch this space - the clubs will be bouncing to this as we are all positive at this great collaboration and we will be staying with him at his home in the Czech Republic."
Kirk added "It's been many years since i worked with Craig and Debbie on a musical project and to be working on another project with them is just awesome. They are a great creative team and i am sure we will have an amazing time doing this new project."
Kirk created QFX, who made their debut on Top of the Pops in 1996 after scoring their first top 40 hit with their remix of Moby track "Every Time You Touch Me". In 1998, Turnbull received a gold disc for his mix of Gala's "Freed From Desire" which reached number two in the UK charts.
The trio will be set to record in the studio together in the upcoming weeks and will release the track later this year.